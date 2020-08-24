Nacogdoches ISD considers delaying start of school year to let teachers be more prepared

Expected shipments of technology and PPE have NISD's superintendent asking for seven more days to get classrooms as ready as possible.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — While many East Texas school districts have opened their doors again, one is asking for a little more time.

Nacogdoches Independent School District (NISD) leaders will ask its board to approve a delay of the start of the school year from August 31 until September 7.

Les Linebarger, executive director of communications for NISD, says planning for this school year has been like navigating a very complicated path. “A quarter-mile further, you come to another fork in the road, and then a quarter-mile after that, another fork in the road,” he said.

Linebarger says there are two primary reasons why Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo plans to ask for a delay during a special board meeting Tuesday evening, and both are aimed at making sure teachers are as prepared as possible.

One concern is a new shipment of computers and technology for teachers that is expected to arrive at the end of this week.

“We were really concerned about having a situation to where our technology department was in the process of getting those machines out, say Friday afternoon of this week and Monday of next week,” Linebarger said. “With the understanding that Monday of next week there would be students in classrooms, as well. Teachers need to be ready to be up and running. They don’t need us getting in their way when they’ve got students in there.”

Another shipment NISD is waiting on is for personal protective equipment. The Texas Education Agency provided masks, hand sanitizer, and other supplies for every school district in the state, but Linebarger says NISD wanted to go above and beyond to protect its employees and students.

“The face shields—you know, that are clear, that cover your face—we received a number of those from the state,” he said. “And we just really thought we could probably do a little bit better in the quality.”

A delay would also give students more time to connect virtually. Linebarger says about 45% of families elected to have their children begin the school year remotely. Linebarger says NISD is providing lots of laptops, tablets, and internet hot spots to allow students to connect with their teachers. The district is also in the process of rolling out Dragon Connect, a partnership with the city, county, and many local businesses and organizations to offer WiFi access points so students can upload homework and download new lessons.

“In most instances,” Linebarger said. “They won’t have to leave their car. They can be out there [in the parking lot]. That laptop, that iPad/tablet will make connection, do what’s necessary, and then they can be on their way.”

Linebarger says NISD leaders have watched closely how other districts that have already reopened have fared and are sharing notes for best practices. Delaying the start of classes would push the end of the school year into June, but Linebarger says district leaders would rather be prepared than prompt.

“Our teachers are working so hard right now,” he said. “They’ve had so many things thrown at them that are changes in the way they’re doing things. Our teachers are ready to go. We’ve just gotta put the right tools in their hands.”