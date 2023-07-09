Lindale High School offers new firefighter program through partnership with TJC, Lindale Fire Department

A new course at Lindale ISD is giving students an opportunity to prepare for a career built around saving lives.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale High School is offering a new course to prepare students for a career built around saving lives.

Students have the opportunity to learn how to respond to emergency situations through a partnership with Tyler Junior College and the Lindale Fire Department.

"Seniors will go through the firefighter one portion of the program, which will still get them a state certification for firefighter one. And then the second year is for the hazardous materials, and firefighter two certifications," said Jeff Akin, program coordinator for TJC.

Through this two-year program, students will earn 24 hours of college credit and firefighter certifications. This is also an opportunity for the Lindale Fire Department to recruit new volunteers as they graduate high school.

Wyatt Parker, a senior at Lindale high school said he’s always wanted to be a firefighter.

"Being in the first year to have it and like having access to it's really cool," Parker said. "We're slowing down, really getting in depth with everything."

Right now the students are getting familiar with the gear and skills but Parker said he’s ready to put those lessons to work.

"I'm really looking forward to whenever we're actually putting gear on going through and doing a lot of like the outside work," Parker said.

Lindale Firefighter, Troy Pritchard said this course teaches teamwork, working with the community and how to truly give back.

"If I can give them the fire and desire to understand how great this job is, and how much they'll get what they put into it. That'll be the end goal," Pritchard said.