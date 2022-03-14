x
Education

UT Tyler receives $1 million to assist transfer students with Promise Plus scholarship program

The Promise Plus endowment will help an additional 200 students this year but is estimated to grow throughout time as the program is set to grow in value over time.

TYLER, Texas — As part of its ongoing commitment to support UT Tyler and its aspirations to improve the education, health care and economy of East Texas, the UT System Board of Regents recently approved the creation of a new $300 million endowment to reduce the cost of higher education for undergraduate students and their families at all UT academic institutions, including UT Tyler.

UT System and UT Tyler leaders joined elected officials, students and staff on the UT Tyler campus Monday to share details of the Promise Plus program, which will greatly expand tuition assistance programs at seven UT institutions.

UT Tyler’s tuition assistance program currently covers tuition for first-time freshman students whose families make less than $80,000. The Promise Plus endowment, which will make distributions to institutions annually, is expected to generate about $1 million for UT Tyler this year, making it comparable to a $22 million endowment. That will support UT Tyler in expanding the scholarship program to all incoming undergraduate students, making it possible for almost 200 more students to have their entire tuition covered. In future academic years, the scholarship program will be named Patriot Promise after the university’s athletic teams, the Patriots. 

