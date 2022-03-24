x
Education

Spring Hill theater advances to UIL bi-district level for the first time in seven years

The Spring Hill theater group consists of 11 cast members and five crew members who perform a 40-minute One Act Play.

SPRING HILL, Texas — For the first time in seven years Spring Hill High School advanced to the bi-district level of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) One Act Play contest.

The district competition was held March 14 at Chapel Hill High School against local districts such as Kilgore, Henderson, Tyler, Bullard, Cumberland and Chapel Hill.

Tim Bearden, One Act Play Director and Theater Teacher at Spring Hill, said he is excited for the accomplishment and is grateful for the theater team.

