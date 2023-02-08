Tyler Day Nursery helps families in need

Tyler Day Nursery offers child-care and preschool education at an affordable price for low-income families.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Day Nursery is providing affordable child-care and preschool education for low-income families in East Texas.

According to the nursery’s website, the Tyler Council of Church Women started the nursery back in 1936 to provide “quality child-care and preschool education for children of low-income and poverty level families.”

The nursery facilitates a caring and stable environment for children from six weeks to five years of age. This helps, their parents work or pursue an education without having to worry about their child's safety.

Teacher Ms. Shadadrian has a child attending Tyler Day Nursery, says that her daughter has grown and developed as a student.

“I feel like it's important for her to be here because I know, not only am I here, but even if I wasn't here, I know she's gonna learn. And I know she's gonna have a good time there,” Shadadrian said. “I know she's gonna be taken care of.”

Heather Stoner, the community relations director, said the nursery is sustainable and puts their finances to good use.

“They are lasting, and they plan to be here, and so I wanted to be a part of that,” Stoner said. “When I looked at their finances, I realized that they were being good stewards of what finances that they had.”

The nursey not only provides child-care and education but also plans event for the children to enjoy such as their annual field day.

The event is filled with engaging activities, such as basketball and tug-a-war. For some children, this event marks the end of their Pre-K journey and the beginning of their preparation for kindergarten this fall.