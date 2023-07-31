x
Local News

10th Annual 'School is Cool' event set for Aug. 3 in Tyler

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center and Rose Garden Center.

TYLER, Texas — The 10th annual 'School is Cool' event is set to happen Aug. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center and Rose Garden Center in Tyler.

Credit: City of Tyler

In 2022, nearly 2,000 backpacks were distributed thanks to the continued partnership between the city of Tyler, Tyler Area Business Education Council and TISD. 

Interested in becoming a donor or sponsor?

Every $35 donated will purchase a backpack with school supplies for children in need.

  • All of the gold benefits; plus 
  • Named as major platinum sponsor on all marketing materials
  • Insert in each backpack (printed materials and payment must be received by July 7)
  • All of the silver benefits; plus
  • Named as a gold sponsor on all marketing materials
  • Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event
  • Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts
  • All of the bronze benefits; plus 
  • Named as silver sponsor on all marketing materials
  • Company logo on website and printed items
  • Booth to showcase your product/services

For more information on the upcoming event, contact the Tyler Area Business Education Council at lyoung@tylertexas.com. 

