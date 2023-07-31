10th Annual 'School is Cool' event set for Aug. 3 in Tyler

The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center and Rose Garden Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — The 10th annual 'School is Cool' event is set to happen Aug. 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center and Rose Garden Center in Tyler.

In 2022, nearly 2,000 backpacks were distributed thanks to the continued partnership between the city of Tyler, Tyler Area Business Education Council and TISD.

Interested in becoming a donor or sponsor?

Every $35 donated will purchase a backpack with school supplies for children in need.

All of the gold benefits; plus

Named as major platinum sponsor on all marketing materials

Insert in each backpack (printed materials and payment must be received by July 7)

All of the silver benefits; plus

Named as a gold sponsor on all marketing materials

Signage near a backpack distribution location at the event

Company logo on back of volunteer t-shirts

All of the bronze benefits; plus

Named as silver sponsor on all marketing materials

Company logo on website and printed items

Booth to showcase your product/services