Christus opens annual scholarship opportunity to raise awareness for women’s heart health

TYLER, Texas — Christus Trinity Mother Frances is taking entries for its Women with Heart scholarship opportunity to benefit three seniors in the Class of 2022. The scholarships will cover $9,000 worth of college tuition expenses for the students.

From now until Feb. 1, which is the beginning of American Heart Month, any area high school senior with any grade point average can enter for a chance to win the scholarship. To enter, high school seniors may submit a video, up to two minutes long, about heart health in women. Those who are selected as finalists by judges will be entered into the social media judging contest, where the public helps select the top five videos. From there, the top three winners are selected.