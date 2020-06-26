Smith County: Residents strongly urged, not required to wear face masks

A statement by Judge Nathaniel Moran, Mayor Martin Heines and NET Health CEO George Roberts says a face mask requirement is 'impossible' to enforce.

TYLER, Texas — Residents in Smith County will not be required to wear a face mask, according to a joint statement by Judge Nathaniel Moran, Tyler Mayor Martin Heines and NET Health CEO George Roberts.

The statement says while people are 'strongly urged' to wear a mask in public, particularly when social distancing is not possible, it cannot be enforced on a local level.

Instead the statement urges people to take responsibility in caring for themselves and their neighbors by practicing social distancing, wearing masks in public and washing their hands.

You can read the full statement released by Smith County below:

"Smith County, the City of Tyler and the Northeast Texas Public Health District have been working closely through the joint emergency operations center (EOC) since mid-March. These meetings are still occurring in person at least once a week with constant communication to monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our community.

"Through collaboration and a consensus for the betterment of the community, it is the recommendation of the joint EOC that residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when in public settings when social distancing is not possible.

"According to Governor Abbott’s newest executive order GA-28 that was issued on Friday, June 26, “Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings, but no jurisdiction can impose a civil or criminal penalty for failure to wear a face covering.” This makes enforcement of mandated mask-wearing effectively impossible at the local level.

"Ultimately, it is the individual responsibility of each person to protect themselves, their families and others in our community. Best practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include handwashing for at least 20 seconds, maintaining at least six feet of distance between yourself and others in public, utilizing hand sanitizer when needed, staying home when sick and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible."

The county also announced three walk-up testing events between June 30 and July 2. The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host the testing.

The tests will happen at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church at 615 W. Cochran St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.