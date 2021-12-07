UT Health North Campus Tyler Earns 2021 Leapfrog Top Hospital Award for Outstanding Quality and Safety

"Proud of our physicians and staff for providing excellent care for our patients, their families & each other," said Cody Boyd, CEO of UT Health North Campus Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, UT Health North Campus Tyler was named a Top Teaching Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group.

Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers recognized as the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality.

“UT Health North Campus Tyler is honored to be recognized by Leapfrog as one of the nation’s top hospitals,” said Cody Boyd, CEO of UT Health North Campus Tyler. “I’m proud of our physicians and staff for providing excellent care for our patients, their families and each other, and helping to train the next generation of clinical providers. Patient safety has, and will always be, a top priority for us, and it has never been more important than it is today.

Over 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, UT Health North Campus Tyler received a Top Teaching distinction. A total of 105 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:

· 8 Top Children’s Hospitals

· 46 Top General Hospitals

· 23 Top Rural Hospitals

· 72 Top Teaching Hospitals

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication and other errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.

“We are pleased to recognize UT Health North Campus Tyler this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Even with the continued strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, UT Health North Campus Tyler has demonstrated an extraordinary dedication to excellent health care in the East Texas community. We congratulate the board, leadership, staff and clinicians who put their patients first."

To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2021 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

About UT Health East Texas

UT Health East Texas provides care to thousands of patients each year through an extensive regional network that includes 10 hospitals, more than 50 clinics, the Olympic Plaza Tower, 13 regional rehabilitation facilities, two freestanding emergency centers, regional home health services covering 41 counties, an EMS fleet of more than 50 ambulances and four helicopters, and a comprehensive seven-trauma center care network, including the region’s only Level 1 trauma facility.