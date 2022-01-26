Crews respond to house fire in Longview

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Longview.

Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says a call was received around 3:30 p.m. about a house fire at 508 Oakdale Avenue.

When authorities arrived, the house was on fire and smoke poured out of the home.

No injuries were reported as a woman and a child were able to escape unharmed.