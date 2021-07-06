1 dead after being ejected during Van Zandt County rollover crash

The crash remains under investigation.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a crash on SH 110, just south of Grand Saline.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a pickup, identified as Heleudad G. Lopez, was traveling southbound on SH 110, failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and traveled into the west ditch.

DPS says Lopez overcorrected to the left and traveled across SH 110 and then into the east ditch. Officials say Lopez attempted to steer back to the right when the vehicle began to roll.

Lopez was unrestrained and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.