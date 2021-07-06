14-year-old girl killed, 3 juveniles injured in Van Zandt County crash

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a fatal crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2339, just east of Edom.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a car was traveling east on FM 2339 down a slight grade. The driver lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the south ditch where the vehicle struck a culvert and began to roll. The male juvenile driver and two male juvenile passengers were taken to a local hospital and are in critical condition.