1 dead after car crashes into tree in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was killed after his vehicle went off the road and struck a tree in Lufkin early Sunday morning.

Alfredo Huerta Jr. was driving westbound in the 3200 block of Old Union Road around 12:20 a.m. Sunday when he left the road for an unknown reason. He then struck a tree in front of the Great Oaks Apartments, according to Lufkin police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation, police said.

"Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," police said in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses and other related costs.

The online fundraiser describes Huerta as a "loving son, brother, and friend that brighten everyone's day with his presence."

"He was a passionate, smart, and caring friend willing to lend a helping hand at any time. He impacted many people's lives and was unfortunately taken from the people that love him most. The beautiful memories that we all share with him will continue to live with us now and forever."