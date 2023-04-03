1 dead after weekend officer-involved shooting in Deep East Texas

According to officials, Hernandez then pointed the gun at the officers. He was shot by first responders.

Example video title will go here for this video

LIVINGSTON, Texas — One man is dead and the Texas Rangers are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Deep East Texas Sunday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a man, who was later identifed as Jose Luis Hernandez, 66, from Livingston, was displaying a gun in the 100 block of Pan American Drive in Livingston.

Livingston Police Department officers and Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene and began giving commands (in both English and Spanish) to Hernandez, asking him to drop the weapon, DPS said.

According to officials, Hernandez then pointed the gun at the officers. He was shot by first responders.

Officers started life-saving measures while waiting for EMS to arrive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, DPS said.