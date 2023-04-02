Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting after reported robbery, carjacking in Lufkin

"The officer involved in the shooting was uninjured," the LPD said. "We ask for thoughts and prayers for everyone involved in this incident."

LUFKIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, a man wrecked wrecked an SUV reportedly stolen out of Beaumont into Frank Avenue Big’s (across from Sonic) before threatening to kill the clerk and robbing the store.

Police say the man ran away to the nearby Whataburger where he then threatened to kill a drive-thru customer before grabbing the customer by the neck and stealing his SUV. Officials say in both incidents, the suspect alluded to having a gun while reaching into his waistband.

"An officer responding to the gas station robbery arrived at Whataburger to witness the carjacking in progress," the LPD said in a statement. "The officer attempted to stop the carjacking by blocking the drive-thru with his patrol vehicle. That is when the suspect drove the stolen SUV forward, toward the officer and the officer fired upon him."

The LPD says the officer shot the suspect in the leg, but he continued driving the stolen vehicle north on Loop 287 on the wrong side of the road with officers close behind.

"At the Loop 287/U.S. 69 underpass, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and veered from the road into a tree line off Allen Gin Rd.," the LPD said. "He was taken into custody without further incident. Officers applied a tourniquet to the suspect’s injury before Lufkin Fire transported him to a local hospital. The suspect was later transferred to an out-of-town hospital for further treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."

As of Sunday morning, the suspect was stable.

"The officer involved in the shooting was uninjured," the LPD said. "We ask for thoughts and prayers for everyone involved in this incident."