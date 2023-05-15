1 dead, another injured after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

DPS said Monica Arthur's vehicle crashed into Jaidon Gentry's vehicle at the intersection. Arthur was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Tatum woman is dead and a Longview man was injured after a two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County Sunday afternoon.

Monica E. Arthur, 53, of Tatum, was driving west on State Highway 149, while Jaidon J. Gentry, 20, of Longview, was traveling east on the roadway, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Gentry failed to yield the right of way to Arthur's vehicle as Gentry's car began to turn onto Younger Road, according to DPS.

DPS said Arthur's vehicle crashed into Gentry's vehicle at the intersection. Arthur was pronounced dead at a local hospital.