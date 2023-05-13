14-year-old East Texas boy killed in hit-and-run

If you have any information, please call the Henderson Police Department as soon as possible at (903) 657-3512.

HENDERSON, Texas — Authorities are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed an East Texas teenager.

According to the Henderson Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Friday, offices were called to a crash involving a pedestrian on W. Main St.

A vehicle, identified as a white flatbed truck with a brush guard and either a tool box or welding machine on the flatbed, reportedly struck a 14-year-old boy before leaving the area.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.