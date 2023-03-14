Man killed, driver sought in Nacogdoches hit-and-run

The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A pedestrian is dead following a Monday night hit-and-run.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5000 block of South St. on reports of a male pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect vehicle had left the area.

Officials are conducting accident reconstruction and collecting evidence at this time, and all southbound traffic in the 5000 block of South St. is being diverted.