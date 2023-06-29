At least 1 dead following major 2-vehicle crash near Lake Cherokee

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — At least one person is dead following a major crash Thursday morning in Rusk County.
According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, the two-vehicle wreck occurred around 5:45 a.m., on SH 322 at the CR 240 intersection, just south of Lake Cherokee, between Henderson and Longview. A helicopter has also been called to the scene to take patients to area medical centers.
Officials say the roadway is blocked and drivers should seek an alternate route of travel.
