1 dead, 1 in serious condition following wreck on Hwy 155 near Winona

The crash remains under investigation at this time

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7:59 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on SH-155, north of Winona.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2012 GMC Acadia, Jeffrey Dale Jones, 36, of LaRue, was traveling southbound on SH-155 and for an unknown reason, traveled into the northbound lane where it collided with a 2011 Cub Cadet flatbed truck.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to Lighthouse Funeral Home in Tyler.

The driver of the Cub Cadet was identified as Christopher Lee Bundrant, 43, of Quitman. Bundrant was transported to UT-Health- Tyler in serious condition.