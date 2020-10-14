Woman killed after being struck by vehicle on US 259 in Nacogdoches County

The investigation is ongoing.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Monday in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian on U.S. 259, just north of Nacogdoches.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:10 p.m., a car was traveling south in the outside lane of U.S 259 when a pedestrian, reportedly attempted to cross all lanes of highway from east to west and was struck by the car in the southbound outside lane.

The driver of the car was identified as Kailyn Lewis, 20, of Nacogdoches. Lewis was not injured during the crash.

The pedestrian was identified as Brooke Trexler, 41, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Trexler was pronounced dead at the scene.