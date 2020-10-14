x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle on US 259 in Nacogdoches County

The investigation is ongoing.
Credit: KYTX

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Monday in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to reports of an accident involving a pedestrian on U.S. 259, just north of Nacogdoches. 

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 8:10 p.m., a car was traveling south in the outside lane of U.S 259 when a pedestrian, reportedly attempted to cross all lanes of highway from east to west and was struck by the car in the southbound outside lane. 

The driver of the car was identified as Kailyn Lewis, 20, of Nacogdoches. Lewis was not injured during the crash. 

The pedestrian was identified as Brooke Trexler, 41, of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Trexler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: 2 people flown to hospital after major wreck in Lufkin

RELATED: Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on US 80 in Upshur County