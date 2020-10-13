Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on US 80 in Upshur County

The crash occurred on US 80, west of Gladewater.

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Monday night in Upshur County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 7:25 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on US 80, about four miles west of Gladewater.

The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2001 Dodge Ram 2500, Wesley Melvin Allen, 60, of Hawkins, was traveling west on US 80, crested a hill and struck a pedestrian who was walking west in the middle of the westbound lane.

Officials identified the pedestrian as Samuel Stephen Lawrence, 50, of Alexandria, LA. Lawrence was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to McWhorter Funeral Home in Gilmer.

Allen was not injured in the crash.