x
Local News

1 dead following wreck in Gun Barrel City

Gun Barrel City police said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. westbound on Main Street (State Highway 334) east of Big Chief Drive.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — One person is dead in Gun Barrel City after crashing head-on into another vehicle during multi-car wreck Tuesday morning. 

Gun Barrel City police said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m.  westbound on Main Street (State Highway 334) east of Big Chief Drive.

The driver of a Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on SH 334, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the two-way left turn lane and then went the wrong way into the westbound #1 lane, police said. 

The Ford Escape then struck the left side of a white van, which caused the van to collide with the left side of a trailer in the westbound #2 lane. The Escape kept going the wrong way and struck a Nissan pickup head-on, according to police.

Police said the Escape driver died because of their injuries and the driver of the Nissan pickup was take to the hospital by EMS for moderate injuries. 

