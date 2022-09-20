1 dead following wreck in Gun Barrel City

Gun Barrel City police said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. westbound on Main Street (State Highway 334) east of Big Chief Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — One person is dead in Gun Barrel City after crashing head-on into another vehicle during multi-car wreck Tuesday morning.

Gun Barrel City police said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. westbound on Main Street (State Highway 334) east of Big Chief Drive.

The driver of a Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on SH 334, when for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed the two-way left turn lane and then went the wrong way into the westbound #1 lane, police said.

The Ford Escape then struck the left side of a white van, which caused the van to collide with the left side of a trailer in the westbound #2 lane. The Escape kept going the wrong way and struck a Nissan pickup head-on, according to police.