HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Saturday night crash in Harrison County.

The accident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on SH 43, just north of Marshall.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Adrian Santee Davis, 40, of Karnack, was traveling north on SH 43 when his vehicle left the roadway in a curve.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck several trees before catching fire.