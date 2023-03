Information is limited at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more details become available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One person is dead following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, crews were called to the Maverick on Gilmer apartment complex, located at 614 Gilmer Rd., around 5:20 a.m., in regards to a fire.

Officials tell CBS19 one person died as a result of the fire.