1 dead in Wood County 3-vehicle crash

The crash remains under investigation.

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Wood County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 2:55 p.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on U.S. Highway 69, just southeast of Alba.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of a 2012 GMC 2500 was traveling southeast on U.S. 69 and was approaching stopped traffic due to an active construction zone.

"The driver failed to control his speed and struck the towed trailer of a 2016 Peterbilt truck tractor," DPS said in a statement. "The Peterbilt then struck the rear end of 2016 Ford F-150 that was in front of him."

The driver of the GMC was identified as Winfred Wayne Going, 65, of Mineola. Going was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Mineola funeral home.

The driver of the Peterbilt was identified as Kerry Durrell Taylor, 34, of McComb, Mississippi. The driver of the Ford was identified as Brian Edward Harris, 61, of Mineola.

DPS reports Taylor nor Harris were injured in the crash.