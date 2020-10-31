Woman killed, 2 children hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches

The crash happened at the intersection of Park Street and Martinsville Street in Nacogdoches.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A Nacogdoches woman was killed after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, officials responded to the crash around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Martinsville Street.

The investigation revealed that a blue Nissan Versa was on Martinsville St. had attempted to turn east onto Park St. when it was struck by a white Ford F-350 that was traveling west on Park St. in the inside lane.

The driver of the blue Nissan Versa, identified as Kiana Johnson, 26, of Nacogdoches, was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital in critical condition, but later died from her injuries.

There were two back seat passengers in the Nissan Versa ages 2 and 4 that were transported to the hospital and believed to be in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.