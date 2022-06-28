x
1 firefighter injured after blaze at portable storage building in Longview

LFD reported that the fire caused about $10,000 in damage, and one of the firefighters was transported to the hospital for a heat-related illness.

LONGVIEW, Texas — One Longview firefighter was taken to the hospital after responding to a fire at a storage building Sunday afternoon.

According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters responded to 1823 Blueridge Parkway for a reported residential structure fire.  When they arrived, a portable storage building was on fire and the heat started to damage a nearby structure.

The fire department responded with three fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. 

