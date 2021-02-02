1 injured, more than 400 without power after driver crashes into utility pole in Tyler

All north and southbound lanes in the 4300 block of Paluxy Dr. are closed at this time.

TYLER, Texas — An early morning wreck has left power lines in the roadway of a busy Tyler street.

According to the Tyler Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officials responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Paluxy Dr., near the Royal Crest Apartment Complex.

Police say the vehicle struck a utility pole causing the lines to drop across roadway. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

All north and southbound lanes in the 4300 block of Paluxy Dr. are closed at this time.

Tyler police are in the roadway directing traffic and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

As of 7 a.m., 426 people in the affected area are without power. The estimated restoration time, according to ONCOR's outage map, is 11:30 a.m.

CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.