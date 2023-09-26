14-month-old child dies after drowning in family pond in Cherokee County

"It was determined through our investigation that the child went into a pond located on the family's property while being unsupervised," Sheriff Brent Dickson said.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 14-month-old child died after he drowned in a pond on a family property.

According to sheriff's office, the child was taken to the hospital after he went into a pond located on the family's property on County Road 3705 in the Mt Selman community while being unsupervised.

Family members administered CPR to the child and the deputies began assisting with lifesaving measures. EMS took the boy to UT Health in Jacksonville, and he was moved to a Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Monday.

"It was determined through our investigation that the child went into a pond located on the family's property while being unsupervised," Sheriff Brent Dickson said. "The child was located by family members a short time later and emergency services were contacted."