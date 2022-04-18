175 butterflies released at Easter in the Park event at Bergfeld in Tyler

After a lapse of several years, the church moved Easter worship back to Bergfeld Park last year, according to Marvin United Methodist Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Hundreds gathered at Bergfeld Park on Sunday for a special Easter in the Park celebration hosted by Marvin United Methodist Church.

Despite the overcast skies families brought blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the Sunday service that included a butterfly release for the children prior to the service.

After a lapse of several years, the church moved Easter worship back to Bergfeld Park last year, according to Marvin United Methodist Church Director of Communications Diane Hawkins.