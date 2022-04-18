x
175 butterflies released at Easter in the Park event at Bergfeld in Tyler

After a lapse of several years, the church moved Easter worship back to Bergfeld Park last year, according to Marvin United Methodist Church.

TYLER, Texas — Hundreds gathered at Bergfeld Park on Sunday for a special Easter in the Park celebration hosted by Marvin United Methodist Church.

Despite the overcast skies families brought blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the Sunday service that included a butterfly release for the children prior to the service.

After a lapse of several years, the church moved Easter worship back to Bergfeld Park last year, according to Marvin United Methodist Church Director of Communications Diane Hawkins.

