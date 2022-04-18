Big Sandy hosts Easter fiesta

At Circle M Crawfish a fiesta is held every Sunday with a partnership with DJ Karlos Montoya Entertainment.

BIG SANDY, Texas — While some families attend church and celebrate privately during Easter weekend, others might go to a party.

Over in Big Sandy, there was a crowd of people at Circle M Crawfish for the weekly Fiesta, but with this Sunday being Easter Sunday, it was extra special.

Easter egg hunts are a traditional way for kids to have fun, but what’s different in Big Sandy is that it’s also a fiesta.

"They have Latino night on Sundays and I love it," Virginia Angulo said. "You know it's family night and I just enjoy it."

Circle M Crawfish partners with DJ Karlos Montoya to play Latin music every Sunday.

"We play everything from like reggaeton, salsa, bachata, corridos, banda, cumbia," Elizabeth Alvarado, owner of DJ Karlos Montoya Entertainment said. "It's just a big fiesta around here on Sundays. It's known within our Hispanic community, that this is the place to be every Sunday night."

This fiesta had an Easter bunny appearance along with some fun games.

Showing that you don’t have to stay home to celebrate, and if you’re worried about keeping an eye on your kid Circle M Crawfish has got you covered.

"They can eat have a few drinks, their kids are being supervised, they see them over the cameras as they're eating, it just creates an amazing environment for everyone," Alvarado said.

So if you’re looking for some Latin flair and a fun place to bring the kids Angulo has this to say.

"Come to Big Sandy and enjoy it," Angulo said. "It's really a good place to come and listen to music, dance, drink, and relieve your stress.