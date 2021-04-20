19 ON SCENE: Rusk County Sheriff's Office locate 'badly decomposed' body south of Henderson

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, but the body will be sent for autopsy.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials have located a body of man in Rusk County.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the body was located Tuesday afternoon southwest of Henderson, near the River of Life Ministries parking lot on Highway 79 South.

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez tells CBS19, the search for the man began Monday afternoon and continued into Tuesday.

When the body was found, it was badly decomposed, according to Sheriff Valdez.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, but the body will be sent for autopsy.