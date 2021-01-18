2 dead in fiery Rusk County crash

The investigation is ongoing.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead following a Saturday night crash in Rusk County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 8:40 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Loop 571, just east of Henderson.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south on State Loop 571 while the driver of a Mazda SUV was traveling north on the same roadway.

DPS reports the driver of the Chevrolet veered to the left into oncoming traffic, overcorrected to the right and then again back to the left, sending the vehicle into a side -kid into the northbound lane where it was struck by the Mazda. The Mazda caught fire after impact.

The driver of a Chevrolet was identified as Benjamin Slaughter Jr., 33, of Longview. He was pronounced at the scene and his body was taken to a Henderson funeral home.

The driver of the Mazda was identified as Kristen Charnell Herron, 26, of Pittsburg. She was was pronounced at the scene and her body was also taken to a local funeral home.