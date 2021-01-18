25-year-old Tyler woman killed in 1-vehicle crash

The crash remains under investigation.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Tyler woman is dead following a one-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 6:10 p.m. troopers responded to a crash on County Road 384 (Old Longview Road), about five miles northeast of Tyler.

The investigator's preliminary report indicates the driver of an SUV was traveling east on CR 384, when for an unknown reason, the vehicle ran off the roadway to the north and struck a tree.

The driver was identified as Lucia Sanders, 25, of Tyler.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was taken to a Tyler funeral home.

