1 dead after head-on collision in Marshall

Charges are pending.

MARSHALL, Texas — A Marshall woman was killed in a head-on collision Thursday morning.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 6:50 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 4900 block on Elysian Fields Road near Marshall Pottery.

Officials say a vehicle traveling northbound on Elysian Fields Road crossed over and struck a vehicle traveling southbound head-on.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, identified as Lois Jean Butler, 63, of Marshall, died in the crash.

Butler's passenger and the driver of the northbound vehicle were both hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.