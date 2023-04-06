Officials arrest 2 East Texans accused of dumping body in Rusk County

William Welch, of Kilgore, and Stephanie Kravis, of Carthage — both 36 — were arrested Wednesday, April 5, by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILGORE, Texas — Officials in Gregg County have arrested two people accused of dumping a body in Rusk County.

According to Gregg County judicial records, William Welch, of Kilgore, and Stephanie Kravis, of Carthage — both 36 — were arrested Wednesday, April 5, by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

Kravis was booked on the following charges:

Expired registration

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Possession of a controlled substance

Abuse of a corpse without legal authority

Her bond was set at $170,500.

Welch was arrested for:

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Possession of a controlled substance

Abuse of a corpse without legal authority

His bonds totaled $170,000.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office (RCSO), on March 30, officials responded to a death investigation on Rusk County Road 169D. Officials said they believe the person died in another location and was taken to Rusk County Road 169D as an attempt to cover up the cause and location of the death.

Through the investigation, the RCSO and Kilgore Police Department (KPD) obtained a search warrant for a residence located at 626 Layton St. in Kilgore.

During the search, officials seized a number of suspected drugs such as methamphetamine, fentanyl and other items believed to be valuable evidence in the death investigation, the sheriff's office said.