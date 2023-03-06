2 injured after Rusk County shooting Sunday

Arrest warrants are expected to be issued soon as the shooting is still under investigation, officials said.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after two people were shot and injured outside of a home Sunday in Rusk County.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a reported shooting Sunday in front of a residence in the 7100 block of County Road 291, and deputies found two male gunshot victims at the scene.

One of the victims, who was shot in the neck, was taken to a Tyler hospital by helicopter, while the other victim was brought to a Henderson hospital by ambulance. Both of them are in stable condition, the sheriff's office said.