Woman charged with murder in connection with shooting at Waffle House in Longview

Rashandra Godfrey was arrested by the Longview Police Department

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman is accused of shooting and killing a 30-year-old man during a domestic dispute at a Waffle House in Longview Sunday.

Rashandra Shynel Godfrey, 37, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Michael Bauchum, according to Longview police.

Police responded to the Waffle House, located at 3107 Estes Pkwy., regarding a shooting incident around 6:40 a.m.

Officials say Bauchum had been shot and critically injured during a domestic dispute. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Godfrey was taken into custody as the primary suspect on the murder charge.

She was also booked into the Gregg County Jail on Sunday on the following charges:

Theft of property

Failure to identify as a fugitive with the intent of giving false information

Driving while license invalid