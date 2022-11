CBS19 Will update the story as more information becomes available.

TYLER, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to Meadow Lake drive after a report of shots fired at approximately 1:45 am.

According to GBCPD, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Approximately 2:00 am, A male and female suspect were taken into custody and a gun was recovered according to GBCPD.

The victim was Taken to a Dallas hospital for treatment.