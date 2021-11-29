23-year-old Athens resident dead after rolling vehicle crash on Saturday

ATHENS, Texas — A 23-year-old Athens native has died after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 27, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported.
Troopers were called to the crash on SH 19 outside Athens around 5:30 a.m.
The initial investigation shows that a 2021 Kia Forte was traveling north on SH 19 when, for an unknown reason, the Kia left the roadway to the east and began rolling. The Kia came to a stop upright facing south. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver, 23-year-old, Micheal Edward., of Gun Barrel City, was taken to UT Health Hospital in Athens.
Edwards was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information available at this time.