23-year-old Athens resident dead after rolling vehicle crash on Saturday

ATHENS, Texas — A 23-year-old Athens native has died after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 27, the Texas Department of Public Safety has reported.

Troopers were called to the crash on SH 19 outside Athens around 5:30 a.m.

The initial investigation shows that a 2021 Kia Forte was traveling north on SH 19 when, for an unknown reason, the Kia left the roadway to the east and began rolling. The Kia came to a stop upright facing south. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver, 23-year-old, Micheal Edward., of Gun Barrel City, was taken to UT Health Hospital in Athens.

Edwards was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.