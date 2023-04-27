3 arrested in connection with after-prom party shooting in Jasper County

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a news conference will be held Friday morning and further details will be released at that time.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video aired on April 25, 2023.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at an after-prom party that left 11 people injured early Sunday morning in Jasper County.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said a search warrant was executed at a home near Newton High School in Newton Thursday afternoon. Through that warrant, three suspects are now in custody.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a news conference will be held Friday morning and further details will be released at that time.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office held a news conference regarding the party that ended in gunfire on County Road 263, just north of Jasper around midnight Sunday.

"We intend to prosecute anyone responsible to the fullest extent of the law," Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle said. "What should have been a special evening turned into a tragic event that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons."

According to Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle said there are 11 victims who were injured in the shooting. Previously, nine people were identified as victims.

Jasper County Crime Victim's Coordinator LaRonnia Gray said as of Tuesday eight were at home recovering and three have not been discharged from hospital yet.