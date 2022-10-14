3 people arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in Marshall neighborhood

The investigation is ongoing, and police said more arrests could be pending.

MARSHALL, TENNESSEE, Tenn. — Three people were arrested Thursday night in connection with reported gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood.

Jacarrion Green, 21, JerBraylon Brazzell, 17, and Tyson Smith, 21, all from Marshall, have been charged with deadly conduct and engaging in organized criminal activity. They were all booked into the Harrison County Jail, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street around 10:15 p.m. Thursday regarding reports of gunshots. They found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with its engine running, and the vehicle appeared to have been hit several times by projectiles and had a flat front passenger-side tire.

A Marshall police officer located two people and detained them. A Harrison County deputy and his K-9 partner located a gun that had been abandoned at an intersection and a third person hiding behind a home, according to police.