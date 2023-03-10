POLICE: 3 East Texans arrested after violent assault with baseball bat, brass knuckles

The suspects were booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — Three people have been arrested in connection with an alleged violent assault.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, police responded to a disturbance call in the 3700 block of Magnolia St.

When officers arrived on scene, the two victims said Ashley Sprayberry, her daughter Madison Sprayberry, and boyfriend John Thompson, pulled up to their house and they got into an argument.

Police say the suspects thought one of the victims took some items without permission when they moved out of Sprayberry's home.

"At some point during this argument, Madison jumped on one of the victims, started kicking her while she was on the ground, and hit her with what she thought was brass knuckles," police said. "Meanwhile, Thompson hit the other victim several times in the face with a baseball bat. The victims said that Ashley had driven Madison and Thompson there and was laughing while the victims were being beaten. When it was all said and done, both victims were hurt pretty badly and had to have several stitches to their head and face."

After investigating, police obtained arrest warrants against the suspects, and they were arrested at their home in the county by Bowie County deputies.

The trio was booked into the Bi-State Jail on $100,000 bond each.