3 injured in 3-vehicle crash on US 79 in Anderson County

NECHES, Texas — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on US 79 in Anderson County Wednesday morning.

According to Texas DPS sergeant Chris Williamson, a GMC SUV was traveling south on US 79 when it traveled into the northbound lane hitting the side of a van and then head on with a Cadillac.

Officials said the driver of the GMC SUV and the Cadillac were flown to a Tyler hospital to treat their injuries. The passenger in the Cadillac was taken to a local hospital in Palestine, police said.