Tyler man killed after being hit by truck on Highway 31 E

The crash remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle crash in Smith County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, June 6, around 4 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on SH 31, just east of Tyler.

The preliminary investigation indicates a Freightliner Box Truck, driven by Kenneth W. Garland, 55, of Tyler, was traveling west on SH 31 E. DPS says a pedestrian, identified as Cody B. Collins, 34, of Tyler, was walking in the westbound lane and was struck by the truck.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. Garland was not injured.