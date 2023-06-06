SHERIFF: Possibly several people ejected from truck after crash on I-20 in Smith County

He said that at least one helicopter has been called to the scene and several emergency vehicles are responding.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — First responders are at the scene of a crash involving possibly several people who were ejected from a truck on Interstate 20 near Lindale in Smith County.

Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said a truck crashed on I-20 near mile marker 549 in the westbound side. Several people may have been ejected from the truck.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Adam Albritton said there were two vehicles involved: a truck tractor semi trailer and a pickup truck. The pickup rolled over.

