5 people arrested in game room raid in Henderson County

More than $14,500 in cash as well as machines were confiscated in the raid.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A raid on a Henderson County game room has led to the arrest of five people, including two of the owners.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the raid occurred Monday at the A to Z Game Room on State Highway 198 in Caney City.

Deputies found six devices known as 8 liners to be illegally operating as gambling devices.

The motherboards of the machines and more than $14,500 cash was seized at the scene.

“Our crackdown on these illegal establishments continues,” Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.

The owners of the establishment, Rupa KC, 51, and Santosh KC, 52, face charges from engaging in organized crime to possession of the devices to promoting gambling, according to the sheriff’s office.

Three attendants, Darelle Watkins, 28, Laura Lucian, 44, and Ashley Lucian, 22, face multiple illegal gambling charges.

Laura Lucian was also charged with brining contraband into the Henderson County Jail as she was being booked.