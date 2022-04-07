x
Officials arrest 6 East Texans for online solicitation of minor

The men were booked into the Gregg County Jail and bond has not been set.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) and Longview Police Dept. (LPD) arrested six people for online solicitation of a minor on Wednesday.

According to Gregg County judicial records, the following men were taken into custody:

  • David Batalla, 34, of Longview
  • Gary Lowery, 40, of Gilmer
  • Jason Fertitta, 40, of Overton
  • Rodolfo Lopez-Santos, 41, of Longview
  • Jose Ramirez-Torres, 20, of Marshall
  • Kirk Schneider, 62, of Carthage

It is unknown if these arrests were part of a sting, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

