Officials arrest 6 East Texans for online solicitation of minor

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) and Longview Police Dept. (LPD) arrested six people for online solicitation of a minor on Wednesday.
According to Gregg County judicial records, the following men were taken into custody:
- David Batalla, 34, of Longview
- Gary Lowery, 40, of Gilmer
- Jason Fertitta, 40, of Overton
- Rodolfo Lopez-Santos, 41, of Longview
- Jose Ramirez-Torres, 20, of Marshall
- Kirk Schneider, 62, of Carthage
The men were booked into the Gregg County Jail and bond has not been set.
It is unknown if these arrests were part of a sting, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.