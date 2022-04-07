Officials arrest 6 East Texans for online solicitation of minor

The men were booked into the Gregg County Jail and bond has not been set.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) and Longview Police Dept. (LPD) arrested six people for online solicitation of a minor on Wednesday.

According to Gregg County judicial records, the following men were taken into custody:

David Batalla, 34, of Longview

Gary Lowery, 40, of Gilmer

Jason Fertitta, 40, of Overton

Rodolfo Lopez-Santos, 41, of Longview

Jose Ramirez-Torres, 20, of Marshall

Kirk Schneider, 62, of Carthage

The men were booked into the Gregg County Jail and bond has not been set.