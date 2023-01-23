89-year-old man dead, 3 others injured after two-vehicle wreck near Mineola

Howard W. Petrea failed to yield the right of way to Boyd's vehicle, which caused Terrance Boyd's vehicle to hit Petrea's vehicle, DPS said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An 89-year-old man was killed and three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on US Highway 80 five miles east of Mineola in Smith County.

Howard W. Petrea, 89, of Mineola, was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of US 80 and FM 1253 with two passengers, while Terrance Boyd, 23, was raveling eastbound on US 80, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Petrea failed to yield the right of way to Boyd's vehicle, which caused Boyd's vehicle to hit Petrea's vehicle, DPS said.

Petrea was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers, Stanley Phillips, 70, of Fort Worth, and Carol Phillips, 65, of Fort Worth, were taken to a Tyler hospital for their injuries, according to DPS.